Siani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Marlins.

Siani opened the scoring with a fifth-inning homer off Miami starter Braxton Garrett. Siani has hit safely in eight of his 15 games in June, but he hasn't posted a multi-hit effort since May 20. The outfielder is up to two homers, 10 RBI, 17 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a .210/.257/.283 slash line through 157 plate appearances. Siani sat out against the last two southpaws the Cardinals have faced, so he appears to be slipping into a strong-side platoon role in center field, with Dylan Carlson picking up at-bats versus lefties.