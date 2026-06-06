Cardinals' Nathan Church: Could return Tuesday

Church (shoulder) could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mets, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Church started his rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, though he didn't look great at the plate in his two rehab games, going 0-for-6 with a strikeout. However, the important thing for Church was that he looked healthy while playing in Triple-A, and it appears he's nearly fully recovered from a left shoulder strain that caused him to go on the 10-day IL in late May. Victor Scott's playing time would likely decrease once Church returns to the majors.