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Cardinals' Nathan Church: Could return Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Church (shoulder) could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mets, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Church started his rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, though he didn't look great at the plate in his two rehab games, going 0-for-6 with a strikeout. However, the important thing for Church was that he looked healthy while playing in Triple-A, and it appears he's nearly fully recovered from a left shoulder strain that caused him to go on the 10-day IL in late May. Victor Scott's playing time would likely decrease once Church returns to the majors.

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