Church will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Church had initially been part of a timeshare in center field with Lars Nootbaar upon getting called up from Triple-A Memphis, but the Cardinals should have near-everyday roles available in the outfield for both players after Alec Burleson (wrist) landed on the injured list Friday. The rookie will be included in the starting nine for the third straight game after going 1-for-7 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in the first two contests of the series.