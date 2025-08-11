Pages went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.

Pages opened the scoring with a third-inning blast off Shota Imanaga. While playing time hasn't been all that steady lately, Pages has made the most of it, going 7-for-19 (.368) with two homers and six RBI over his last six games dating back to July 29. The catcher is splitting duties with Yohel Pozo behind the dish in what's emerging as a fairly even timeshare. On the year, Pages has a .211/.256/.341 slash line with eight homers, 35 RBI, 29 runs scored and no stolen bases across 87 contests.