Pages will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Rockies.

With four starts behind the plate in the last five games, Pages appears to have at least temporarily wrested the primary catching gig away from Yohel Pozo. Already regarded as the superior defensive catcher of the two, Pages has helped his case for earning more playing time by running hot at the dish to begin August. Through five games this month, Pages has gone 6-for-16 with two home runs, one double, two walks, six RBI and three runs.