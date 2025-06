Pages went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Friday's 5-0 win over the Dodgers.

Pages put the Cardinals on the board in the second frame, when he took Justin Wrobleski deep to left field for a 422-foot, two-run home run. Pages has struggled at the plate over his last 12 games (5-for-30), but he has logged three home runs and six RBI over that span.