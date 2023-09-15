Palacios is starting in left field and batting sixth in Friday's contest against the Phillies, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Palacios homered twice off the bench Tuesday in Baltimore and went deep again in getting a start Wednesday, earning a second straight start Friday. Tyler O'Neill is getting a breather.
More News
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Provides only run in win•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Goes deep twice off bench•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Batting leadoff Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Hits bench Monday•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Gets on base four times•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Serving as primary center fielder•