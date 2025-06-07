The Cardinals optioned O'Brien to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

O'Brien was up as the 27th man during Thursday's doubleheader against the Royals, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings in the first game of the twin bill. The 30-year-old has thrived at Memphis this season with a 2.79 ERA and 32:8 K:BB in 19.1 frames and should get another opportunity with the big club sooner rather than later.