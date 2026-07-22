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Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Collects 26th save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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O'Brien earned the save in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Angels, allowing no hits and two walks with three strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

O'Brien was summoned to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and didn't allow a ball in play, working around two walks by striking out the side. It was an encouraging rebound after the 31-year-old melted down Monday, and he's now held opponents scoreless in nine of his past 10 appearances. On the year, he's 26-for-31 in save chances to go along with a 3.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 44:17 K:BB across 41.2 innings.

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