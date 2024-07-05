O'Brien will throw a live batting practice session Saturday and will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on Tuesday if the live BP session goes well, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
O'Brien suffered a setback in his recovery June 23, but he's nearing a return to game action with Saturday's live BP his last checkpoint to clear before starting a rehab assignment. O'Brien has been shelved since March 31 but is on track for a late July return.
