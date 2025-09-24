O'Brien struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Giants.

JoJo Romero faced the minimum three batters in the ninth inning, leaving with two outs and Matt Chapman on second base after a double. O'Brien came in and struck out pinch hitter Wilmer Flores on five pitches to strand the tying runner. This was O'Brien's sixth save of the year, all of which have come since Ryan Helsley was traded to the Mets. For the season, O'Brien has added six holds while maintaining a 1.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 43:21 K:BB through 46 innings.