Fernandez (1-2) was perfect over two-thirds of an inning and earned the win Tuesday over the Pirates.

Fernandez was brought into the game after Nick Gonzales' RBI single off JoJo Romero tied the score at 1-1. Fernandez was able to get pinch hitter Ke'Bryan Hayes to ground into a double play to end the eighth inning, and the Cardinals took the lead for good in the ninth. This kind of usage is a further sign that Fernandez has gained trust over the course of his rookie year. He's allowed just four runs (three earned) over 24.2 innings since the start of June and is now at a 2.14 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 45:18 K:BB with a save and 10 holds through 46.1 innings on the year.