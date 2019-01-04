Cardinals' Ryan Meisinger: Clears waivers
Meisinger cleared waivers Friday and was outrighted to Triple-A Memphis.
Meisinger was claimed off waivers from Baltimore in December but was subsequently booted off the 40-man roster after the Cardinals signed Andrew Miller. The 24-year-old threw 21 innings for the Orioles last season, finishing with a 6.43 ERA. He'll be organizational depth for the Cardinals this season.
