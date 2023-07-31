Matz (2-7) tossed six shutout innings Sunday against the Cubs. He allowed just four hits and no walks while striking out two.

Matz tossed his second straight start of shutout baseball and put a stamp on an excellent month of pitching. Over five starts in July, Matz posted a 1.69 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB in 26.2 innings. Matz has allowed just one run over his last 17 innings and a home start against the Rockies this coming week should set him up for another favorable outing.