Matz allowed one run on three hits and struck out five over six innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game versus the Yankees.

The one run allowed by Matz came on a solo home run from Oswaldo Cabrera. Over 17.2 innings this spring, Matz has a 1.53 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB. After knee and shoulder injuries limited the southpaw in 2022, his strong spring has a him poised for a bounce-back season. He's a lock for the Cardinals' rotation, though it's important to note he's only reached 150 innings three times in his major-league career.