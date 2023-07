Matz will start for the Cardinals on Wednesday in Miami, Isaac Azout of SBNation.com reports.

The Cards needed a spot starter following a doubleheader over the weekend. Matz has posted a 1.98 ERA since being demoted to the bullpen a month ago, which includes 6.2 scoreless frames over his last two appearances. That was preceded by a 5.72 ERA in 10 starts, though, making him a poor streaming option especially since he won't be ready for a full workload.