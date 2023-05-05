Matz is listed as the Cardinals' probable starter Sunday against the Tigers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

There has been some thought that Matthew Liberatore might get the call to take Matz's rotation spot, but Jones also notes that Liberatore is the listed starter at Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Matz is seemingly going to get at least one more turn before perhaps sliding into a bullpen role. He is 0-4 with a 6.39 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB through 31 innings (six starts) this season with St. Louis.