Matz (4-7) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings in a 5-4 victory over Kansas City. He struck out five.

Matz earned his fourth consecutive quality start, a stretch in which he's 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA and a 19:3 K:BB over 24 innings. His lone blunder Saturday came in the third inning, where he allowed a two-run home run to Nelson Velazquez. Matz is tentatively scheduled to face the Mets in his next start, who strike out the fourth least in MLB but rank 21st in runs scored.