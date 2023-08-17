Matz (lat) will be in no-throw mode until at least late August, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Matz was diagnosed with a left lat strain earlier this week, in the midst of his best stretch since signing a four-year, $44 million contract with the Cardinals in November of 2021. He's scheduled to undergo a checkup MRI toward the end of this month that will likely determine whether he can pitch again in 2023.