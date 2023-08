Matz (lat) underwent an MRI on Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Matz has been shut down since landing on the injured list Aug. 14, and the Cardinals decided it was time to send him for a test. The team will decide on the next step after the results have been read, and per Denton, "If cleared soon, (Matz) could be brought back as a starter or reliever depending on the number of games left."