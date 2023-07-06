Matz will start for the Cardinals on Sunday against the White Sox, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

That would have been Matthew Liberatore's turn, but he was optioned back to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. Matz has pitched a little better since being moved to the bullpen in late May and could get an extended rotation opportunity with Adam Wainwright (shoulder) also out of the picture, but there's not much fantasy appeal here in general.