Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Friday that there is a plan in place to work Matz back into the starting rotation, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Matz is sitting as the odd man out after the Cards decided to implement a five-man rotation instead of six. Matthew Liberatore currently holds the No. 5 spot and is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Rangers, but it seems nothing is set in stone just yet.