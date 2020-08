Edman went 1-for-4 with a two-run ground-rule double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Royals on Tuesday.

Edman erased an early 2-0 deficit for the Cardinals with his third-inning two-bagger, giving him five RBI over his last three games. The 25-year-old's .234/.319/.359 slash still has plenty of room for improvement, but Edman's .348 average over his last seven contests have certainly started his climb back to offensive respectability.