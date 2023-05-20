Edman (abdomen) will bat ninth and play right field Saturday against the Dodgers, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Edman left Thursday's series opener following an outfield collision with Lars Nootbaar and didn't start Friday's contest, but he appeared off the bench. Expectations were that he'd be able to return to the lineup Saturday, and that's indeed the case.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Expects to return Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Absent from lineup Friday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Exits after outfield collision•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Adds another steal•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Three more hits Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Collects four hits in big win•