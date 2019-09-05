Edman, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday, is just 10 extra-base hits away from the career-high 32 he laced with Double-A Springfield last season in 249 additional plate appearances.

With Wednesday's double and triple, Edman is now averaging an extra-base hit every 11.3 plate appearances, compared to every 15.6 during his 2018 campaign at Springfield. The rookie is slashing .282/.313/.433 overall during his first big-league stint, having supplemented the impressive pop he's demonstrated with 11 steals over 12 attempts.