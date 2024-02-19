Edman (wrist) will miss the first team workout in Cardinals camp because of a stomach bug, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Edman is also being eased into spring training following offseason wrist surgery, which is the more important thing to keep tabs on with regard to his status. The 28-year-old will be behind schedule from a hitting perspective, and it's not clear when he might be ready for his first Grapefruit League game, but Edman anticipates being ready to go come Opening Day.