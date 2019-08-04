Edman will start in right field and bat eighth Sunday against the Athletics.

With Matt Carpenter (foot) returning from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Edman's run as the Cardinals' leadoff man -- at least against right-handed pitching -- looks like it could come to an end. Though there will be room for both Carpenter and Edman in Sunday's lineup, the rookie could be squeezed out against right-handers when no designated hitter is available. Expect Jose Martinez, who will serve as the DH on Sunday, to see most of the action in right field when the Cardinals resume National League play during the upcoming week.