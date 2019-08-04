Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Drops in order
Edman will start in right field and bat eighth Sunday against the Athletics.
With Matt Carpenter (foot) returning from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Edman's run as the Cardinals' leadoff man -- at least against right-handed pitching -- looks like it could come to an end. Though there will be room for both Carpenter and Edman in Sunday's lineup, the rookie could be squeezed out against right-handers when no designated hitter is available. Expect Jose Martinez, who will serve as the DH on Sunday, to see most of the action in right field when the Cardinals resume National League play during the upcoming week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...