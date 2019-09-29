Edman went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a two-run triple in a loss to the Cubs on Saturday.

The rookie churned out his seventh consecutive multi-hit effort, a remarkable feat that's helped Edman to a .364 average in September. Edman has accomplished the feat in nine of the last 10 contests overall, and he heads into the final day of the regular season with a stellar .307/.352/.506 line over 344 plate appearances.