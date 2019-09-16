Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Goes deep again
Edman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Brewers on Sunday.
Edman joined in on the fun of the Cardinals' four-homer barrage with a 367-foot shot to right in the ninth with Yadier Molina aboard to bring St. Louis within a run. The rookie has left the yard in back-to-back games for the first time in his career and has reached safely in nine of the last 10 contests overall.
