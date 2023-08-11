Edman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Edman accounted for the Cardinals' final run of the game, blasting a solo shot to right field in the ninth inning. It was his first homer since June 14, a span of 26 contests. Edman did steal five bases over that stretch, and that continues to be his primary draw in fantasy, as he's gone 15-for-17 in theft attempts while compiling a quiet .238/.304/.386 slash line with eight homers and 32 RBI over 343 plate appearances on the campaign.