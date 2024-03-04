The Cardinals have growing internal concern that Edman (wrist) will not be ready for Opening Day, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Working his way back from October right wrist surgery, Edman has been going through drills on the back fields but has yet to be cleared to face live pitching. The switch-hitter has taken swings from both sides of the plate, but his swing from the left side is considered ahead of his swing from the right side at this juncture. With about three weeks of exhibition games remaining, Edman is running out of time. If Edman requires a stint on the injured list, Dylan Carlson would be the Cardinals' Opening Day center fielder.