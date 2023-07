Edman received an injection in his right wrist during the All-Star break, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Edman is shut down from swinging a bat for the next few days, so it will likely be a while before he returns to St. Louis' lineup. Nolan Gorman has been filling in as the Cardinals' primary second baseman since Edman got hurt while Dylan Carlson receives most of the reps in center field.