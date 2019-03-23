Edman (undisclosed) will start at second base and hit seventh Saturday in the Cardinals' Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Edman was sidelined for a stretch of four days to an unspecified injury before returning to action Thursday and Friday, going 6-for-11 at the dish across the two games. He'll pick up a third straight start Saturday in what will likely be one of Edman's final spring tuneups before he reports to Triple-A Memphis to begin the season.