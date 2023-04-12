Edman went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-6 victory over Colorado.

The 27-year-old started the scoring with his first long ball -- and first extra-base hit -- of the season during the opening frame, and he also hit his way on during the third and fifth innings. Edman has a .289/.372/.395 slash line with a home run, a stolen base and five runs through 11 games.