Edman (calf) is playing center field and hitting leadoff versus the Mets on Thursday.

Edman was removed from Wednesday's game in the fifth inning against Oakland due to a right calf contusion after fouling a ball off his leg. He has led off against four of the last six lefties he has started against, and he is atop the lineup against southpaw Jose Quintana in this one. Edman typically hits ninth against righties.