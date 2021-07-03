Edman went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Rockies on Friday.
Edman's surge continued a day after lacing his third triple of the season, and he extended his hitting streak to four games in the process. The 26-year-old has a pair of multi-efforts during that span as well, helping lead to four RBI.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Rips three-bagger in loss•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Collects two hits, stolen base•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Day off Monday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Batting sixth Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Smacks three hits in Game 1•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Struggling since two-game absence•