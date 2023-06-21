Edman went 1-for-5 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Nationals.

Edman has four steals over his last eight games while batting just .231 (6-for-26) with a 7:5 BB:K in that span. He's 13-for-14 on the basepaths this season, putting him in a good position to push for a third consecutive 30-steal campaign. He's slashing just .239/.310/.410 with seven home runs, 27 RBI and 39 runs scored, but he remains a versatile part of the Cardinals' defensive alignment while currently operating as the starting center fielder. A career-low .259 BABIP also suggests he's suffered some bad luck.