Edman was scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the Marlins due to torso tightness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Edman was penciled in at the leadoff spot, per usual, but he was scratched from the lineup shortly before the start of Tuesday's contest. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status. Lane Thomas will work in right field while Edmundo Sosa handles the keystone.