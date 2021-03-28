Manager Mike Shildt confirmed Sunday that Edman would serve as the Cardinals' Opening Day starter at second base, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Edman's standing as an everyday player wasn't in much doubt heading into the regular season, but Shildt's comments should provide more reassurance for the 25-year-old's fantasy investors. In addition to his grasp of a full-time role, Edman is expected to serve as the Cardinals' primary leadoff man, an assignment that could lead to more running opportunities after he went 2-for-6 on stolen-base chances in the abbreviated 2020 campaign. With Edman locked in atop the depth chart at the keystone, veteran Matt Carpenter is expected to begin the season as a part-time player for St. Louis.