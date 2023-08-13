Edman went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 victory over Kansas City.

Edman plated Tyler O'Neill in the second inning on a two-run shot off Craig Ragans then went deep again off Taylor Hearn in the eighth for a solo home run. The multi-homer effort was Edman's first of 2023 and pushed his season total to 10. The utility infielder has been red-hot over his last four games, hitting 7-for-15 (.467) with five runs scored, three homers and a pair of doubles.