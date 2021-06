Edman went 2-for-5 with a run in a win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Edman came home with the first run of the game on Paul Goldschmidt's ground-rule double in the first inning, and he ultimately went on to record his third multi-hit effort in the last seven games. That stretch constitutes exactly half of a very productive sample for Edman, one in which he's slashed .321/.371/.536 with six doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, four walks, three stolen bases and 10 runs across 62 plate appearances.