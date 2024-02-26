Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that Edman (wrist) is further along on his hitting program from the right side of the plate than the left side, but the 28-year-old remains without a timeline to make his Grapefruit League debut, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

While Edman hasn't experienced any reported setbacks with his surgically repaired right wrist upon reporting to spring training and has been able to hit off a tee as well as soft-toss pitching, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat posits that the 28-year-old is still at least a couple weeks away from facing live pitching. With Opening Day just four weeks away, the Cardinals may be preparing for the possibility of Edman beginning the season on the injured list. If Edman fails to break camp as a member of the active roster, Dylan Carlson would likely step in as the Cardinals' primary center fielder, but Edman's absence may loom more largely in the infield. Youngster Masyn Winn is in line to serve as St. Louis' everyday shortstop this season, but Edman had profiled as the top backup option at the position, as the Cardinals have concerns about the defensive abilities of Brendan Donovan and Jose Fermin.