Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Not starting Thursday
Edman isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Edman went 1-for-13 with three strikeouts over the last three games and will get a breather in Thursday's series finale. Edmundo Sosa is starting at shortstop and batting eighth.
