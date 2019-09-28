Edman went 3-for-4 with a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Cubs.

Edman's display of speed came in the fifth inning, when he reached on an infield single and swiped second in short order. He would later scored on a Yadier Molina single in the seventh. Edman has 11 homers and 15 steals to go with a .305/.348/.500 triple-slash line, 33 RBI and 58 runs scored in 90 games.