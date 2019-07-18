Edman went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Pirates on Wednesday.

Edman was productive out of the leadoff spot, setting the table in a fashion befitting of that role. The rookie's season line currently sits at .258/.290/.470 across 69 plate appearances, but the majority of his success has come from spots other than the top of the order. Even factoring in Wednesday's production, Edman is hitting just .213 in 49 plate appearances when leading off.