Edman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Cubs.

Edman's only hit came in his first at-bat, when he took Cubs starter Jon Lester deep. In the third inning, Edman reached on a fielder's choice and scored on a Paul Goldschmidt homer. The 25-year-old Edman is slashing .263/.320/.377 with two homers, 14 RBI, 16 runs scored and a stolen base through 30 games.