Edman went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in the win over the Mariners on Thursday.

The rookie was situated at the top of the order once again and delivered his fourth and fifth RBI over the last two games. Edman is slashing an impressive .300/.317/.600 over his first 41 big-league plate appearances and has now logged starts in five of the last seven games.

