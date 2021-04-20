Edman went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in Monday's 12-5 win over the Nationals.

Getting the start in right field and hitting in his usual leadoff spot, the 25-year-old took Joe Ross deep in the third inning, one of five homers by the Cards on the night. Edman has had a strong start to the season, slashing .294/.351/.441 through 16 games with two home runs, three steals, four RBI and eight runs.