Edman went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in Monday's 12-5 win over the Nationals.
Getting the start in right field and hitting in his usual leadoff spot, the 25-year-old took Joe Ross deep in the third inning, one of five homers by the Cards on the night. Edman has had a strong start to the season, slashing .294/.351/.441 through 16 games with two home runs, three steals, four RBI and eight runs.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Productive from top of order•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Laces triple in win•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Tallies three hits, stolen base•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Swats first homer•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Struggling early in leadoff role•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Locked in as top second baseman•