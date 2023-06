Edman went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

Edman's bat has turned cold -- he's gone 1-for-22 with two walks and two steals over his last six games. The 28-year-old continues to play in center field while the Cardinals continue to navigate missing multiple outfielders to injuries. Edman's slump has him down to a .237/.297/.398 slash line with 10 steals, six home runs, 22 RBI and 31 runs scored through 64 contests this season.