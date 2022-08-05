Edman went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in a 7-2 win over the Cubs in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.

Edman's been solid at the plate, but he hadn't recorded a three-hit game since June 14. He's picked up three steals, four RBI, eight runs scored and two doubles in his last 11 games, hitting .275 in that span. The versatile infielder is up to a .259/.324/.372 slash line with 22 stolen bases, seven home runs, 37 RBI, 69 runs scored, 18 doubles and three triples through 102 contests this season. He'll likely be back at second base more frequently since Paul DeJong has reclaimed a starting role at shortstop after getting recalled from Triple-A Memphis last Saturday. Nolan Gorman is also in the mix for starts at the keystone.